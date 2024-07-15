Travis Kelce danced to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song “Shake It Off” while participating in a charity golf tournament.

During the 35th annual American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament presented by American Century Investments in Lake Tahoe, California, on July 14, Travis, 34, showed off his best moves when “Shake It Off” started to play. The Kansas City Chiefs athlete was grooving along to the song before he dribbled a basketball and shot it at the hoop.

The sweet moment was captured on video and circulated on social media, and several fans rushed to the comments section to gush about his moves. “In the meantime THE 1989 stan Travis Kelce is scoring points to Shake It Off,” one fan wrote via X. Another referenced Taylor’s song “So High School,” writing, “He knows how to ball.”

In the song featured on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor, 34, seemingly discusses Travis’ athletic abilities by singing, “You know how to ball / I know Aristotle.”

Not only did Taylor’s hit from her 1989 album play during the event, but Travis was also seen swaying along to her song “Down Bad” from The Tortured Poets Department during the event.

Travis and Taylor first began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September of that year when she attended her first Chiefs game. She soon became a staple at his games, and Travis has traveled internationally to attend several of her Eras tour shows.

The pair are taking their relationship seriously, and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that they’re already discussing they’re already discussing their wedding plans. After noting they “are still on cloud nine,” the source said Taylor and Travis “can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other and have discussed making things official.”

While it’s not clear if they’re officially engaged, the insider revealed that the “Cornelia Street” singer and professional athlete are looking forward to getting married in the near future. “They’re eager to walk down the aisle and become husband and wife,” the source said. “It’s going to be the wedding of the century!”

“Taylor and Travis are both clear they’ve found their person and love talking about the future, including their wedding,” the insider dished.

Not only are Travis and Taylor crazy for each other, but their loved ones also approve of the romance. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, recently revealed he couldn’t be happier for the couple.

“He’s been all over the map,” Jason, 36, told an Access Hollywood reporter when asked about Travis’ life during the NFL offseason on July 11. “He’s been traveling a lot, but he’s happy and just enjoying life. Trav is almost always like that. He’s just a genuinely happy person by nature. He gets everybody around him to have a good time and be happy as well.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player continued, “He’s in a really, really good spot right now, and that’s evident. I’m just happy for him, happy for everything him [sic] and Taylor are doing across the pond.”