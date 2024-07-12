Jason Kelce Is ‘Happy’ for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The best big brother! Jason Kelce gushed about Travis Kelce’s life as of late, and the retired NFL star couldn’t be happier for Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“He’s been all over the map,” Jason, 36, replied to an Access Hollywood reporter who asked about Travis’ life during the NFL offseason on Thursday, July 11. “He’s been traveling a lot, but he’s happy and just enjoying life. Trav is almost always like that. He’s just a genuinely happy person by nature. He gets everybody around him to have a good time and be happy as well.”

Jason continued, “He’s in a really, really good spot right now, and that’s evident. I’m just happy for him, happy for everything him [sic] and Taylor are doing across the pond.”

The podcast host also dished about meeting Prince William, along with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Taylor’s London performance on June 21.

“It was a nice interaction,” Jason told People at the event. “They were lovely, and it was surreal to even be in their presence.”

Jason had previously gushed about meeting Princess Charlotte during an episode of “New Heights.”

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I have three girls now. She had fire to her,” Jason told Travis, 34. “She was asking questions. That was the most electric part.”

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 16 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, but he recently revealed he’s open to having more.

“It’s not my decision,” Jason told People. “We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers but I think whatever Kylie’s comfortable with. We’ll figure it out.”

Jason’s comments come on the heels of Kylie’s interview with The Strategist on June 27, where she also teased the possibility of having another child.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

“We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs,” Kylie, 32, told the publication. “The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth. It is the best investment.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center joined Travis at the American Century Championship charity golf tournament, and he opened up about his chances of beating Travis in the tourney.

“Trav’s good. He’s always been the more fluid, natural athlete in every other sport. So, I can sometimes sneak out a victory, but if we’re putting three days together, I’m going to have to play probably the best golf ever played to hang with him. We’ll see,” the dad of three said.

The eldest Kelce went on to win the long-drive contest later that night, but he wasn’t the only member of the family to take home a trophy. Travis took the win in the karaoke contest that happened after the golf tournament. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end won the award for best karaoke singer after performing a rendition of Whitesnake’s ‘80s hit “Here I Go Again.”

“This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me!” Travis said as he pretended to cry tears of happiness. “Taylor, this one’s for you! I love you guys!”