Travis Kelce Dedicates Karaoke Award to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is giving girlfriend Taylor Swift a run for her money in the singing department these days. The NFL star dedicated the karaoke award he won to the 14-time Grammy winner.

“This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me!” Travis, 34, jokingly sobbed as he received the award. “Taylor, this one’s for you! I love you guys!”

Travis wore a light blue and red color blocked shirt and khaki cargo shorts as he performed Whitesnake’s ’80s hit “Here I Go Again” that ultimately won him the small crystal trophy. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had participated in the American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on Thursday, July 11, before the karaoke contest.

Travis noticeably chose to skip the ESPYs in order to play in the charity golf tournament, but he still got a shout-out from host Serena Williams during the event. The retired tennis pro jokingly poked fun at Travis and Taylor’s relationship.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend won a Super Bowl,” Serena, 42, said to the crowd.

Travis and Taylor’s romance will hit the one-year mark this month, and much of the world seems to be in love with the couple’s relationship. In July 2023, the Ohio native confessed that he had plans to shoot his shot with the “Bad Blood” singer at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother and “New Heights” cohost Jason Kelce in the July 26, 2023 episode. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Isaiah Vasquez / Getty Images

The Super Bowl champ continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there. But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Thankfully, even though Travis’ attempt to give Taylor, 34, his number failed, it ultimately worked out in the end. The pop star opened up about the beginning of their romance in her interview with Time in December 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

A year later and America’s sweethearts are still going strong. On June 25, Travis revealed what really made him fall for Taylor in an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast.

“She’s very self-aware. And I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family,” Travis explained. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention … and she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”