Princess Charlotte stole the show when she met Taylor Swift and the Kelce brothers backstage at the Eras tour. Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, dished about meeting Prince William and his children at the June 21 Wembley Stadium concert.

“I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason, 36, said on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of the “New Heights” Podcast. “Prince George was great too [but] she was so f–king adorable.”

Travis, 34, added, “She was a superstar.” While Jason admitted that part of his affection towards Charlotte, 9, may have been because he is a father of three daughters, he also pointed out, “She had a fire to her. She was asking questions. That was the most electric part.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised William, 42, and Princess Kate Middleton for raising their kids to “be present and be vocal.” “Such a good parent move,” he said. “Let them have a moment. Let them feel comfortable talking to people.”

The brothers also had nothing but praise for William. “He was the coolest motherf–king dude,” Travis confirmed, adding that the whole family was an “absolute delight to meet.” Meanwhile, Jason admitted to feeling “emasculated” by the future king of England and Travis joked, “I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you.”

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Jason described the royals as “wonderful” and “down-to-earth” people, while Travis said that they were “very genuine” and “very cool.”

The retired professional athlete and his wife, Kylie Kelce, attended their first Eras tour shows on June 21 and June 22. Meanwhile, Travis also stuck around for the Sunday, June 23, concert, where he joined his girlfriend and some of her dancers on stage during one portion of the production. Unfortunately, it appears the “New Heights” episode was recorded before this iconic viral moment, so Travis didn’t spill any tea about that particular part of the weekend.

taylorswift/Instagram

Taylor, 34, seemingly had a great time with the royals, too, as she uploaded a selfie of herself, Travis and the family to Instagram after their backstage meeting. “Happy Bday M8!” she captioned the photo, referencing Prince William’s 42nd birthday on June 21. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

The Eras tour will close its European leg with five more shows in London in August. Until then, Taylor will continue the tour throughout Europe. In the fall, she’ll return to the United States and Canada for another string of shows, with the tour officially coming to an end in December.

While performing the 100th show of the tour on June 13, the pop star told the crowd, “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December.” She also called the experience the “most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing” to have ever happened to her. The tour started in March 2023.