Travis Kelce Reveals Cost of Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Suite

Big spender! Travis Kelce revealed how much he spent on the suite he reserved at the 2024 Super Bowl, and it was quite a chunk of change.

“They’re f–king three million dollars,” Travis, 34, told San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle during an episode of Netflix’s Receiver.

George, 30, opted for a less expensive option for his family. The Wisconsin native’s family sat in the stands for the big game on February 11.

“It’s just like, ‘You guys are gonna be fine,’” George jokingly told Travis during the episode.

Travis’ suite was filled with family and friends including his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Along with Taylor, 34, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, also sat in the reserved space. Plus, Taylor brought several friends of her own including Ice Spice, Blake Lively and her longtime bestie, Ashley Avignone. Taylor’s mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, joined the Grammy winner, as well.

The “Anti-Hero” singer had performed several shows overseas before she jetted back to Las Vegas to watch Travis win his third Super Bowl. However, supporting one another has been something that both Travis and Taylor have been very open about since they began dating in July 2023. Since the couple has been together, Taylor has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games, and Travis has flown all over the world to watch the “All Too Well” artist perform during her Eras world tour.

Several NFL fans had issues with Taylor attending the games, and many of them claimed the Miss Americana star received too much camera time. The pop star opened up about the hate she was getting from some people during her interview with Time after being named Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Taylor said. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Swifties, on the other hand, have been thrilled to spot Travis at multiple performances, including Buenos Aires, Argentina, London and more. Taylor’s fans received an especially exciting surprise when Travis joined his girlfriend on stage during night 3 of her stop in London.

The Ohio native popped out on stage right before Taylor sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Dressed in a black top hat and tuxedo, Travis joined the other backup dancers as they “brought Taylor back to life” before performing the song. During the July 3 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the NFL pro revealed that joining Taylor on stage was initially his idea.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he told brother Jason, 36. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just, like, rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act, that era?’ She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for something like that?’ And I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well just put me to work here.’”

Travis also teased that it might not have been the last time fans will see him on stage.

“Might not be the last time,” Travis said. “You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot.”