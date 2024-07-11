He couldn’t wait to get back to her. After attending Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in Calabasas, California, on June 29, Travis Kelce hopped on a plane the same night and flew more than 5,000 miles to surprise girlfriend Taylor Swift in Dublin. Appearing in the VIP tent midway through the music star ’s final Eras Tour concert in Ireland, he waved to her as she sang on stage, eliciting a huge smile the second they locked eyes. “Taylor’s face lit up when she spotted him,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Life & Style. “They both looked so happy to be together again.”

Now they’re ready for more. A year into their romance — which began last summer when the NFL tight end publicly declared his interest in the Grammy winner on his “New Heights” podcast — Taylor and Travis, both 34, “are still on cloud nine,” says another source. “They can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other and have discussed making things official.”

Indeed, weeks after a source revealed to Life & Style that Travis has “met with a high-end jeweler several times,” multiple insiders have confirmed that the pair don’t want to wait too long to marry. “They’re eager to walk down the aisle and become husband and wife,” shares the source. “It’s going to be the wedding of the century!”

Hopelessly Devoted

Travis has been following Taylor around the globe during the football off-season and even joined her onstage for a vaudeville-style skit (he’s admitted it was his idea) during her June 23 London tour stop. According to the source, the athlete promised early on in the relationship that he’d always support her dreams and ambitions and never hold her back — and he’s more than proven himself in recent months.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“Taylor and Travis are both clear they’ve found their person,” says an insider, “and love talking about the future, including their wedding.”

The insider spills that they’re looking at tying the knot next spring or summer. “Taylor and Travis are leaning toward an outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island,” adds the source. “Their proposed guest list is already at 300 people.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

They’ll invite family plus friends, like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks (“Taylor would love them to sing something,” adds the source), Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Sophie Turner and, of course, Taylor’s besties Blake Lively and Selena Gomez. “She’s torn on whom to choose as maid of honor,” notes the source. “Blake or Selena?” Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, with whom she’s remained pals, and his wife “will no doubt make the list, too,” says the insider.

He’s in luck, because billionaire Taylor and Travis — who this year became the NFL’s highest paid tight end, with an average annual salary of $17.1 million — “are intent on footing the bill for private flights and lodging for guests,” says the source. “Taylor’s waited a long time for this moment, so she has no problem going all out. They could end up spending as much as $3 million!”

Happily Ever After

As for Taylor’s nuptial attire? “She’s narrowed down her dream picks for her bridal gown and two other designer outfits,” shares the source. “She looked at a whole bunch of options from Versace, Vera Wang, Elie Saab and others.”

Before she slips into a white dress, Taylor ’s parents — Andrea, 66, a former mutual fund marketing executive, and Scott, 72, a former financial adviser — want “to make sure she and Travis have an ironclad prenup,” dishes the source. “It ’s been brought up in front of Travis, and he doesn’t seem to mind one bit.”

Taylor has zero doubt, either. “She’s even planning to surprise Travis by writing and performing a special song in honor of their big day,” spills the source. “Their wedding is going to be an event to remember, to say the least.”