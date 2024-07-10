Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are mapping out their future and looking at a wedding next spring or summer at the latest. A source exclusively dishes to Life & Style that it’ll be a star-studded affair like none other, with Prince William and Tom Cruise already high up on the provisional guest list.

“They’re very coy on the subject and quick to deny any specifics which is fair enough since they haven’t come up with any yet, but they love to talk in general terms. It’s something they’ve been doing for a while and the secret is now leaking out,” a source says about the pair’s wedding plans. “People in the know are saying the common bet is that they’ll be engaged within six months. They want it to be a non-pressured, spontaneous moment when it does happen. They already consider themselves unofficially engaged, they’re both clear they’ve found their person and they love to talk about the future, kids when the time is right and the wedding when it happens.”

With a plethora of A-list friends between the “So High School” singer and the NFL star, both 34, whittling down the guest list might be a challenge.

“The big discussion when it comes to the wedding is whether they want it to be this massive A-list affair or if they’d be better off keeping it intimate and more down to earth,” the insider adds. “They both have so many friends and they do love the spotlight so it’s likely they’ll end up going really big with it. Regardless of what they choose there will be a whole lot of big names there, her entire squad, all his NFL buddies, and Prince William and Princess Kate will no doubt make the list too. Of course, the first order of business is a proposal and that’s predicted to happen in the very near future.”

Taylor and Travis have been living a real life romantic comedy since getting together last summer. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end famously put Taylor “on blast” on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023, telling brother Jason Kelce about his experience and disappointment in her Eras tour show.

“She doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained July 26, 2023. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist later revealed that the two got in contact after his public remarks and began dating shortly after. Throughout the 2023 to 2024 NFL season, Taylor became a fixture in the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium as he cheered on her man, including traveling overnight from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas to witness the Chiefs take home the Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl LVIII.

“Jet lag is a choice,” she was heard telling Travis during the team’s on-field celebration.

Travis has since adopted her philosophy as he has become a staple in the crowd at her Eras tour stops worldwide, including hopping on stage during night 3 of her stay in London in June.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said during her TIME Person of the Year profile interview in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”