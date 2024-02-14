While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player title at Super Bowl 2024, his teammate Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, was given an impressive title of her own while aboard her Southwest Airlines flight out of Las Vegas.

In an Instagram video shared by the carrier on Monday, February 12, one of the flight attendants told passengers over the cabin’s P.A. system, “You’re on a very special flight. We’re carrying a VIP, a very important parent this afternoon.”

“Mama Kelce’s onboard. Everybody, congratulations to her and her family and all the team over at the Chiefs. Well done, very proud,” he continued.

“And also, I have one thing to say and apparently, I’ve got to say, ‘You’ve gotta fight, for your right to…'” before putting the P.A. up to the cabin where everyone yelled, “party!” which is Travis’ signature line.

The attended added, “We love you Mama Kelce,” as Donna, 71, was shown in her seat waving to those around her. Southwest captioned the video, “We flew the MVP (Most Valuable Parent) home from The Big Game. We love you Mama Kelce!”

Donna was in Las Vegas to watch son Travis, 34, win his third Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11. In one of the most dramatic finals ever, the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

The family matriarch sat in a suite along with her Philadelphia Eagles star son Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie and Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who brought along celebrity pals including Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Everyone in the suite went wild when Patrick, 28, connected with Mecole Hardman for a touchdown with six seconds to go in overtime, giving the Chiefs a rare back-to-back repeat as Super Bowl champions.

After the game, Travis, Patrick and head coach Andy Reid gathered together on a podium on the field of Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to receive the Lombardi Trophy. Donna and Taylor stood together watching while holding hands.

Upon getting handed the hardware, Travis belted out a hoarse version of the chorus to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas,” before telling everyone they had to fight for the right to party, his longtime reference to the 1986 Beastie Boys anthem.

And party they did! Travis, Taylor and the rest of the Chiefs players, WAGS and friends headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas for a bash where DJ Marshmello served up the jams as everyone celebrated.

While Donna didn’t appear at any of the afterparties, Taylor made Travis social media official by sharing a hilarious TikTok video at the bash alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. In the Monday, February 12, post, Taylor showed a jubilant Travis then panned over to show her parents before ending on her embarrassed face.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” the singer captioned her TikTok. The video also included the message, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said.”