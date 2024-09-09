Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sing About ‘Love’ at U.S. Open

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bring entertainment to every event and the couple had a sweet karaoke moment singing about “love” at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 8.

Videos circulated the internet of the couple as they rocked out to The Darkness’ 2003 song “I Believe In a Thing Called Love.” Taylor, 34, started jamming out to the tune while standing in front of Travis, 34, in their suite at the tennis tournament. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end couldn’t help but join his lady in the fun and started singing to the song and displayed the ultimate rock-singing face.

The Grammy winner rocked a red and white gingham print dress and completed the look with her signature red lip and small black sunglasses. Travis color-coordinated his Gucci outfit to match Taylor’s as he wore a white shirt, a beige cardigan with red trim and a matching bucket hat.

Taylor and Travis were joined by the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, at the U.S. Open for a double date. However, the Mahomes, who are expecting the arrival of baby No. 3, weren’t privy to the song and seemed to be confused by Traylor’s joy for the jam.

Getty

Celebrity blind item gossip Instagram account @Deuxmoi shared a clip of the moment, where Brittany sat a few feet away from Taylor and Travis while Patrick, 28, stood behind her with his arm around her. In the video, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, 29 asked Patrick a question while seemingly letting out a giggle and continuing to whisper in his ear.

Fans noticed that the two couples weren’t on the same vibe and chimed off in the comment section of the post.

“Not Brittany asking Patrick ‘Do you know this song?’” one person commented alongside three laughing emojis. A second person wrote, “Not Brittany Mahomes covering her gaze out of embarrassment.”

That said, the women seemingly enjoyed their quality time together as they were photographed hugging while laughing – despite sitting on opposite ends of the group throughout the matches.

Getty

Whether or not they acquire the same music taste, Taylor and Brittany’s double date squashed rumors that they were feuding. Fans wondered about the status of the WAG’s friendship after they watched the Kansas City Chiefs season opener from different suites on September 5.

The “Fortnight” singer watched the game alongside Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, his best friend Aric Jones and other NFL wives, fiancées and girlfriends. After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor was featured on Chariah Gordon’s Instagram Story, who is engaged to the Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

“Exclusive interview with Chariah. After the game, how are you feeling after this victory?” Taylor said in her best reporter voice, to which Chariah responded she was “feeling good after this victory.”

Celebrity Crossword 33 Crosswords Play now

During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor and Brittany often cheered on their men from the same suite. Not to mention, the former professional soccer player gave Taylor a nod during her Sports Illustrated video in May as “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” played in the background.