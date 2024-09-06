Taylor Swift couldn’t hold back her excitement after boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5, Taylor, 34, participated in a playful post-game “interview” with Chariah Gordon as they celebrated the win in a private suite. The fellow WAG is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

“Exclusive interview with Chariah. After the game, how are you feeling after this victory?” the “Cornelia Street” singer asked Chariah, 29, on the influencer’s Instagram Story.

After Chariah said she was “feeling good after this victory,” she asked Taylor, “How are you feeling, sissy-pop?”

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Taylor said with a laugh. She then started to enthusiastically jump up and down as Chariah shouted, “We won!”

Before Taylor and Chariah filmed the fun clip, fans were excited to see the “Down Bad” singer enter the stadium in a denim crop, matching shorts and thigh high red boots. Once she made it to the suite, Taylor was seen cheering alongside family and friends of the Chiefs athletes and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.

Fans couldn’t help but gush about the look, and several people took to social media to comment on her outfit. “Apparently Travis came to play and Taylor showed up to slay. That outfit means business,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Omg this fit. WAG season 2 Taylor is going to slay all season.”

Meanwhile, others said they were excited to see Taylor “supporting her king” at the game.

Taylor has been showing support for Travis, 34, at his games ever since they confirmed their romance in September 2023. Meanwhile, Travis enjoyed his football hiatus by attending several of the “But Daddy I Love Him” singer’s international dates on her Eras tour.

Courtesy of Chariah Gordon/Instagram

While Taylor is currently on a break from her shows until the tour resumes in October, the couple is once again going back to their long distance arrangement as the football season kicks off. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that they have learned how to make the most of their long distance relationship.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again,” the source revealed on September 3. “He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh.”

The insider added that the pop star and professional athlete were “not nervous about their romance getting stale,” and said they are “very confident in what they have.”

“They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up,” the source continued. “Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”

Just hours before the Chiefs first game of the season, Travis reflected on being seen as Taylor’s “arm candy” amid their relationship. “It’s the life I chose, I guess,” he said while appearing on CBS Mornings. “I have fun with it.”