Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes seemingly developed a close friendship during the 2023 football season, though the WAGs sparked feud rumors when they sat in different suites during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener.

During the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, Taylor, 34, cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce from a crowded suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. She enjoyed the game with several friends and family members of the team, while Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, also stopped by to spend time with the “Cardigan” singer.

Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, 29, watched the game from another suite with her daughter, Sterling Skye.

Fans quickly noticed that Brittany and Taylor weren’t seen together during the game, which seemed odd after they spent several games in the same suite during the previous season. Additionally, the women hung out during the off season and enjoyed a trip to Europe with their partners in July.

Several fans rushed to social media to wonder if their alleged differing political views led to the spat. While neither Brittany nor Taylor have publicly spoken about the status of their friendship, the mother of two implied her support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race by liking Instagram posts detailing his 2024 presidential agenda. Additionally, the former president recently thanked Patrick, 28, for his wife’s support.

Taylor has not publicly endorsed a candidate for the 2024 election, though she has a history of supporting democrats and has made negative comments about Trump, 78, in the past. For example, she wrote a scathing X post targeted at him ahead of the 2020 election. “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November @realdonaldtrump,” she wrote at the time.

Despite not being spotted with Brittany during the game, Taylor spent plenty of time with other WAGS as they watched the Chiefs beat the Ravens. Following the team’s victory, the “Cornelia Street” singer participated in a post-game “interview” with wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, as they reflected on the game.

“Exclusive interview with Chariah. After the game, how are you feeling after this victory?” Taylor asked Chariah, 29, in a video uploaded to the influencer’s Instagram Story. Chariah answered that she was “feeling good after this victory,” and then asked Taylor, “How are you feeling, sissy-pop?”

After Taylor said she was “feeling fantastic,” the friends started enthusiastically jumping up and down as Chariah shouted, “We won!”

Taylor later reunited with Travis, 34, and the couple was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium while holding hands.

The pair began dating in the summer of 2023, while they confirmed their romance in September 2023 when the “Style” singer attended her first Chiefs game alongside Donna, 71. The Pennsylvania native has gone on to support Travis at several of his games, while he spent a portion of his football hiatus attending Taylor’s international shows on her Eras tour.