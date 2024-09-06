Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hold Hands Leaving 1st 2024 Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2024-2025 NFL season with a win over the Baltimore Ravens, and he left with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on his arm. The two were seen holding hands while leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs’ victory on Thursday, September 5.

Taylor, 34, looked fabulous in her two-piece denim ensemble that she paired with over-the-knee red boots. Travis, 34, rocked pants and a button-down shirt while wearing red and white Nikes, a red Chiefs hat and sunglasses.

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer spent her time in a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium and was seen next to Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, at one point. Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom, was also present, along with Travis’ good friends Aric Jones and Reggie King and his personal chef, Kumar Ferguson.

Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, was noticeably absent from Taylor’s side. The soon-to-be mom of three watched the game from a separate suite, which raised some eyebrows. Brittany, 29, and Taylor were practically inseparable throughout the last NFL season and the two even enjoyed several nights out on the town together. However, Brittany was spotted cheering on her hubby separately, with their daughter, Sterling, in her arms.

This was the first of several games Taylor is likely to attend this season as she supports her man. The “Lavender Haze” artist was a mainstay at many games during the previous season, much to the chagrin of many NFL fans who felt like the media paid too much attention to Taylor.

Taylor previously poked fun at the people who preferred she not get as much camera time, calling them “Brads and Chads.”

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor said during her interview as Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The nickname caught on and Travis even referenced the critics during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with older brother Jason Kelce.

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” Travis gushed on the December 20, 2023, episode after the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots the previous Sunday. “[The Patriots fans] went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everyone was f–king screaming their tail off for her.”

Both Travis and Taylor have seemingly brushed off the critics and have been vocal about their support for one another and each other’s careers. Before dating Travis, the “Bad Blood” singer was in a six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. Taylor was notoriously tight-lipped about their romance, but her stance on being open about her relationship changed when she began dating the NFL star.

​​“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained in the interview with Time. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”