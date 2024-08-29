”The internet — it’s amazing,” Wells Adams, 40, has gushed about how he met his now-wife, 33, after she posted about her obsession with him multiple times, starting in 2016 during his stint on The Bachelorette and later on Bachelor in Paradise.
2 of 5
Doja Cat
Two years after Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp shared the DMs she sent asking him for info on his costar Joseph Quinn, 30, the rapper, 28, has landed her man — they were spotted holding hands in London on August 17.
3 of 5
Travis Kelce
He knew what he wanted and boy, he got her! The football star, 34, decided to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift, 34, on his podcast in July 2023. “Travis very adorably put me on blast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she later gushed. The rest is history.
4 of 5
Halsey
“Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” the singer, 29, tweeted of the actor, 37, in 2013 — and she got her wish from 2019 to 2020.
5 of 5
Nick Cannon
“She had heard me speaking all of these positive, secret little nothings about her in interviews,” the actor, 43, said of winning over Mariah Carey, 55, in 2005. They were wed from 2008 through 2016.