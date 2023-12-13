Who Is Aric Jones? Meet Travis Kelce’s Best Friend

Taylor Swift has been rendezvousing with countless people in her box suite at Arrowhead Stadium while supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field. However, some people are almost always sitting with her during gametime, one of them being Travis’ best friend Aric Jones.

The NFL bestie caught the attention of Traylor fans after Taylor and Aric shared in hug of celebration while watching Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on December 10.

How Long Has Travis Kelce Been Friends With Aric Jones?

The two have been buddies since they were young kids who grew up in Ohio. “It’s really easy to be yourself when you’ve got the people you grew up with around all the time,” the Chiefs tight end said of their friendship during a July 2023 Vanity Affair interview.

Aric also dished on their brotherhood and described young Travis as “the larger-than-life white kid that’s always hung out with the Black kids.”

The BFFs even lived together after Travis was established in the NFL for one year after his 2013 draft.

“I was just like, ‘Are you sure this is cool? I don’t want to be a burden on you,’” Aric told the publication at the time, adding, “He just sent me a picture of a bedroom and said, ‘Here’s your room. It’s waiting for you.’”

Aric and Travis no longer live together as the professional athlete bought a $6 million Kansas City mansion.

Did Aric Jones Go to College?

Aric received his bachelor’s degree in applied sciences from Tennessee State University in 2014, according to his LinkedIn. During his time there, he focused on ​mass communication and media LC studies and excelled as a student news anchor and sports host.

What Is Aric Jones’ Job?

Aric has supported Travis’ football career far beyond words of encouragement. After the “New Heights’ podcast cohost made it past his rookie year in the NFL, Aric founded Kelce Krazies. The brand was Travis’ official merchandise provider until December 2016 when the football star launched Tru Kolors.

“As the Founder and Owner of Kelce Krazies, LLC, I hold the duties of handling incoming and outgoing shipments, managing all merchandise inventory, updating all social media platforms and keeping track of daily, weekly and monthly sales using spreadsheets and charts,” Aric’s LinkedIn work description reads. “The designs on the merchandise are influenced by Kelce himself doing his signature ‘Bow & Arrow’ celebration he performs after long, first down gains. This pose was one I thought fit the brand best because it’s a signature that has grown as popular and rapidly as Kelce himself.”

Aric now works in sales and marketing at Technocom Business Systems.