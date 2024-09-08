Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend US Open for the Men’s Finals

Game, set, it’s a match! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce made an appearance at the US Open as tennis pro Taylor Fritz took on the No. 1 seed, Jannik Sinner in the men’s finals.

Travis, 34, wore a Gucci bucket-style hat that he paired with a button-down shirt and a white cardigan. Taylor, 34, wore a red and white checked ensemble with her signature red lip to the event in New York City on Sunday, September 7. They both rocked shades to protect their eyes from the sun.

The couple has been spotted a couple of times in the Big Apple over the weekend. On September 6, they celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs season opener win over the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 by grabbing dinner at the upscale pizza restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn. They were seen catching a private jet out of Kansas City earlier in the day and the two held hands as they walked into the establishment.

The following day on September 7, the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” star and the Super Bowl champ got all dolled up when they attended model Karen Elson’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios. Taylor shined in a cream-colored floral dress with an open back, while he rocked an all-black ensemble.

The Grammy winner recently finished the European leg of her Eras tour and is now enjoying several weeks of downtime. Travis and Taylor reunited at her mansion in Rhode Island when she made her way back to the States after a month apart. While Travis attended several of the “Blank Space” artist’s performances in Europes, he had to return to Kansas City to begin training for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Sources exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor plans to spend most of her time off with her beau, which lines up almost perfectly with Travis’ upcoming games.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” the insider said on August 7. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

The Ohio native purchased a six-bedroom mansion in Leawood, Kansas, in 2023 as a way to offer the global superstar more privacy when she visited.

“He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” the source continued. “Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”

Swifties are thrilled whenever the couple pops up at events considering Taylor was notoriously tight-lipped about her years-long relationship with Joe Alwyn. However, the Miss Americana star previously touched on her decision to be more open about her relationship during her interview as Time’s Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”