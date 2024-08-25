After more than a month apart, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunited at her beach house in Rhode Island. In photos obtained by TMZ, the A-list couple was seen soaking up the summer air on a balcony.

They appeared to have some company on their weekend getaway, as separate photos showed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds packing on the PDA at the mansion. There were also children in some of the shots.

The reunion comes following the end of the European leg of Taylor’s Eras tour. She wrapped up three months of shows at Wembley Stadium in London on August 20. The pop star, 34, and professional athlete, 34, were last seen together at Taylor’s July 17 concert in Germany before he had to jet back to Kansas City to begin training for the 2024 football season.

The Chiefs kicked off their preseason schedule on August 10 and will play their first regular season game on September 5. Since Taylor is on a break from her world tour until the middle of October, it’s expected that she will be in the crowd for several upcoming games.

As Life & Style exclusively reported, Taylor will be shacking up with her man in Kansas City during her downtime. “She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” a source revealed. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

The insider added that Travis “has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her, even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends.”

The Eras tour’s European leg ended on a high note for Taylor as she performed five shows to 90,000-plus people at Wembley Stadium. However, that stretch of concerts followed three canceled shows in Vienna, Austria, after authorities foiled a terror attack plot ahead of the event.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” Taylor admitted. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together.”

Prior to making this statement on August 21, Taylor had kept tight-lipped about the canceled shows. “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she continued. “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

She also called the London shows a “beautiful dream sequence” and praised the crowds in London for “bursting with passion, joy and exuberance,” concluding, “The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.”