Travis Kelce Reportedly Sent Taylor Swift $31K Worth of Roses

Travis Kelce couldn’t be there in person to celebrate the end of the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, but he reportedly sent her a lavish gift of roses to make up for it.

The pop star, 34, marked the end of her European stretch with a fifth and final show at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 20. A source revealed to The U.S. Sun that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, sent his girlfriend “$5,800 worth of treats” for the occasion, as well as 51 boxes of red roses from Los Angeles-based company The Million Roses to symbolize the number of shows.

The Million Roses Deluxe arrangements cost $616 per box, according to the website, which totals out to $31,416. There are 60 to 70 roses in each box.

“Above and beyond is always the right move. These show-stopping arrangements are the peak of luxury when it comes to preserved roses,” the arrangement’s description reads. “The red roses in our The Million Roses Deluxe arrangements come in hand-crafted black box and are as well-preserved as they are showstopping. The Deluxe collection serves perfectly as a dining room centerpiece or in the entryway of your home, pulling together any room with long-lasting beauty.”

Celebrity Crossword 19 Crosswords Play now

According to The Sun’s source, Travis chose to send 51 boxes because he and Taylor “love numbers. They pay attention to ones that mean something to them both.”

The lavish gifts are nothing new for Travis, though, as a source exclusively told Life & Style in July that he and his girlfriend have become used to a $100,000-a-day romance.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

In addition to the roses, the NFL star — who is busy gearing up for the 2024-2025 football season with the Kansas City Chiefs — reportedly sent a sweet note that read, “Making history, congratulations, legend. Enjoy tonight as if it was the first concert ever. It will be another unbelievable show!”

“He can’t wait to see her again,” the source continued. “He also is pleased to see her having such a great time in London and enjoying those concerts after a rough week with the Austrian situation.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor’s concerts in London, which marked her second run at Wembley Stadium during the Eras tour, came after three concerts in Vienna, Austria, were canceled on August 8, 9 and 10 because government officials confirmed that they were the target of a planned terrorist attack.

The singer broke her silence regarding the situation in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 21.

“We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel,” she wrote. “They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy and their expertise.”

Taylor added that her London performances came after a “rollercoaster of emotions” following the Vienna concert cancellations.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” she continued. “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together.”

The Grammy winner added, “I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.”

Taylor concluded, “My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that. And then London felt like a beautiful dream sequence. All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.”