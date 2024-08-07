Taylor Swift’s Vienna Shows Canceled Amid Planned Terror Attacks

Taylor Swift’s Vienna, Austria, shows have been canceled after government officials confirmed there were “planned terrorist attacks” to take place at the events.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” a statement read via Instagram on behalf of Barracuda Music on Wednesday, August 7.

The official Taylor Nation Instagram account reshared the announcement that ensured “all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

Taylor, 34, has yet to publicly address the high-security situation.

The Grammy-winning artist was set to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium between Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.

Shortly before the official announcement was made, Vienna officials made two arrests in connection with the planned attack.

A 19-year-old was the main suspect arrested in Ternitz, and the second suspect was taken into custody in the Austrian capital, according to The Austria Press Agency.

Authorities knew about the “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” public security director at Austria’s interior ministry Franz Ruf told the outlet.

Taylor’s last show before the shocking news was on Saturday, August 3, in Warsaw, Poland, after a three-night run.

“Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last… I seriously had the best time Also want to thank those beautiful crowds for making us the first tour to play 3 nights in a row in your stadium!!” Taylor captioned her Tuesday, August 6, Instagram post. “I can’t believe we have 2 cities left on the European leg of The Eras Tour. It’s truly flown by. See you [soon] Vienna!”

Last year, Taylor had to postpone shows in Brazil during the Latin American leg of the Eras tour due to extreme weather conditions.

The “Lover” singer looked rosy red while performing in Rio on November 17, 2023, and the heat was so unbearable that a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado died of heat exhaustion.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Taylor wrote via Instagram. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

The A-lister shared that she would not “be able to speak about this from stage” because she felt “overwhelmed by grief “ when trying to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she continued. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Taylor postponed the show the following night and addressed the heartbreaking passing of her fan via Instagram.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” the Lorax actress wrote at the time. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”