Celebrities Who Were Attacked by Fans On Stage: Photos of Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, More

Concerts are supposed to be fun for both the performer and the audience, but some fans have taken the experience too far. In the past, most people would think that throwing random objects at a stage was intended to insult a celebrity and “boo” them offstage. However, some crowds think it’s a great idea to shower their idols with gifts, from phones to underwear, which has led celebrities to being attacked on stage by their very own fans.

In October 2015, one fan tried to get Ariana Grande’s attention by throwing their phone near her while she was at an iHeart Radio Q&A. Since the object didn’t hit her, the “So Into You” artist handled the moment with class by giving the phone back to the fan and saying, “Did someone throw a phone at me?” Did someone just throw a phone on stage? That’s so dangerous. What if your screen cracked?”

While Ariana got lucky, fellow pop star Bebe Rexha did not during a June 2023 performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. As she was finishing up the show, one person in the crowd chucked his phone right at her face, resulting in a black eye for the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer.

Immediately after the impact, Bebe took a moment to kneel down — likely in pain — while her team escorted her off the stage as fans chanted “Bebe” to praise her.

Fortunately, the Brooklyn native updated her fans that she was all “good” while showing off the cut above her eyelid via Instagram. The man who hit her with his phone was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment, according to multiple outlets.

Other music artists have had their fair share of weird onstage incidents, including Harry Styles. While performing for his “Love On Tour” in 2022, the “Sign of the Times” singer had a variety of objects hurled at him — from feathered boas to food.

In August 2022, a video quickly went viral after a fan threw a chicken nugget at him, to which Harry reacted by laughing it off.

“Very interesting approach,” the Grammy Award winner cheekily said at Madison Square Garden while holding the piece of meat. “Who threw the chicken nugget? Would you like it back? You want it back? Why? Alright, here you go. Don’t eat it! Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it. We’ll get you another nugget.”

Scroll through the gallery to relive the most memorable onstage incidents between fans and singers.