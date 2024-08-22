Taylor Swift has been at the center of all kinds of stress on tour, with a terror plot in Vienna being the latest ordeal – and Travis Kelce was worried sick back in America, counting the days untill she was away from any potential danger.

“It’s been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait. He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn’t do that,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Anyway, she had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless.”

Although Taylor, 34, has had a mega successful year with her Eras tour, there were also some alarming incidents while on the road. The “You Belong With Me” artist canceled her shows in Vienna, Austria, after government officials confirmed that the concerts were the target of “planned terrorist attacks.” The Grammy-winning artist was originally set to perform at Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8, 9, and 10.

Prior to the terrorist threat, three young girls between the ages of six and nine were killed on July 29 in a stabbing at a Swift-themed yoga and dance class in Southport, England. More than a dozen other children and adults were left injured in the attack.

The scary incidents had a lasting effect, making Taylor and Travis, 34, “aware of how quickly things can change and reminded them how precious life is.”

“Money isn’t everything and Travis is proud of Taylor for doing the right thing and canceling her shows,” the source explains. “Putting her life and the lives of her fans at risk simply isn’t worth it, no matter how disappointing it is for people or how much money it cost her.”

According to the insider, Taylor is “still broken up” about the terrifying events and “wants to really throw herself into helping these poor victims of the [Southport] disaster.”

“It wasn’t an event sanctioned by her, but still, her name was attached and it’s just heartbreaking,” the insider concludes. “Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her get even more security. He can’t do much else, aside from pray that she’ll be OK.”

One day after the horrific stabbing, Taylor spoke out publicly, sharing a message of condolences to the young victims. “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Taylor wrote via on her Instagram Story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The “Blank Space” artist continued to try and make amends for the situation by inviting two young girls affected by the stabbing to one of her Wembley Stadium concerts in London and took photos with them backstage before the show.