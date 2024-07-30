Taylor Swift posted a statement following the fatal stabbing at a children’s dance class inspired by her in Southport, England. One day after the Monday, July 29, attack, which left three kids dead, the singer shared how heartbroken she was by the news.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Taylor, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Merseyside Police confirmed on Monday that two victims – aged 6 and 7 – had died in the attack. The following day, a 9-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries and died, according to the Associated Press. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after the stabbing, but he has not been charged yet, AP reported.

The children in attendance at the Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class ranged in ages from 6 to 11. In addition to the three deaths, eight other children are being treated for injuries, with five in critical condition, along with two adults who are also in critical condition.

“At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing,” the Merseyside Police said in a statement. “We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton also released a social media statement about the horrific situation. “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” the couple wrote on their official X account. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Taylor is currently in the midst of the European leg of her Eras tour. She played three shows in London in June and will return to the U.K. for five more shows to end this segment of the tour in mid-August.

Prince William, 42, brought his and Kate’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the first London show on June 21, which was also his 42nd birthday. Afterward, Taylor uploaded a selfie of herself, boyfriend Travis Kelce, and the royals to her Instagram. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she wrote.

The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a similar image with the caption, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”