Taylor Swift gave two young girls the night of a lifetime just weeks after they were affected by a stabbing at a Swift-themed yoga and dance class in Southport, England. The pop star invited the youngsters to one of her Wembley Stadium concerts in London and took photos with them backstage before the show.

TikTok user @_samifoster uploaded a video on Sunday, August 18, that featured photos of Taylor, 34, with the girls. The “Blank Space” singer’s mom, Andrea Swift, also appeared in some of the photos. One of the preteens had a bandage wrapped around her arm in the pictures, while both girls rocked shirts inspired by the “22” segment of the Eras tour.

“You drew scars around my scars,” the video was captioned, referencing lyrics from Taylor’s 2020 song “Cardigan.” Sami continued, “The biggest thankyou to Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.”

Sami’s TikTok page reveals that the girls are huge fans of Taylor who had already attended the Eras tour before their big night backstage.

Three young girls were killed in the Southport attack, while more than a dozen other children and adults were left injured. A 17-year-old boy was arrested after the stabbing and charged with murder, as well as 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Taylor spoke out via Instagram after the horrific stabbing. “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” she said. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and the first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, three of Taylor’s concerts in Vienna, Austria, were canceled after authorities thwarted an ISIS terrorist threat and arrested suspects who said they planned to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue,” according to the Associated Press.

When Taylor returned to the stage in London on August 15 for the final five shows of her tour’s European leg, security was heightened and guests without a ticket to the concert were not allowed to gather outside of the stadium. The European leg concludes with the final Wembley Stadium concert on Tuesday, August 20.

Following the show, Taylor will have some time off before she returns to the stage in Miami, Florida, in mid-October. She’ll then continue with dates in the United States and Canada before the tour wraps on December 8 after nearly 150 total shows.

Taylor has not said how she plans to spend her fall hiatus, but fans are expecting her to pop up at Kansas City Chiefs games in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce. The team has their first regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.