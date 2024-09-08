Taylor Swift and Travis Kelcegot all dolled up for a wedding in New York City. The A-list couple attended model Karen Elson’s nuptials at Electric Lady Studios on Saturday, September 7.

Photographers caught the pair leaving the event holding hands. Travis, 34, carefully guided Taylor, 34, to a car waiting for them outside. She stunned in a cream-colored floral dress with an open back, while he rocked an all-black ensemble.

Travis and Taylor have been spending time together following the end of the European leg of her Eras tour on August 20. The pop star was at Arrowhead Stadium supporting her man at his NFL season opening game on September 5. They then jetted to the Big Apple for his weekend off.

Although the professional athlete has been busy training for football season, he was also able to get away for a weekend at the end of August and was photographed spending time at Taylor’s house in Rhode Island. The pop star threw a star-studded party with celebs like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and more in attendance.

It’s been nearly a year since Taylor and Travis made their public debut as a couple when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. At that point, they had already been secretly spending time together for a few weeks after Travis admitted on his podcast that he wished he’d been able to give Taylor his phone number at her July 2023 Eras tour show in Kansas City.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor admitted in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Although both stars are extremely busy, they’ve made it a priority to support each other. Travis has traveled to Australia, Singapore, London, Paris, Germany and more international cities to attend the Eras tour, while Taylor flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch her man play in the Super Bowl in February.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor was notoriously private in her last relationship with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before their split in 2023. Now, she’s embracing the chaos. “Life is short. Have adventures,” the “Fortnight” singer urged. “Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago.”