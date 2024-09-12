We need to calm down after seeing Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” artist donned an edgier than normal look featuring black leather fingerless gloves that wrapped up her arms, a smokey eye, and thigh high leather boots as she arrived at UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday, September 11.

Taylor, 34, leads the nominations at the awards show for the second consecutive year with 12 total nods, including nine nominations for her hit song “Fortnight” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. She is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Her 2009 VMAs performance of “You Belong With Me” is nominated for Most Iconic Performance.

At the 2023 VMAs, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker took home nine awards and made headlines for her fierce black gown, as well as interactions with Ice Spice, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Taylor’s attendance at this year’s VMAs comes amid a break from her international Eras tour, which wrapped up its European leg with a fifth and final show at Wembley Stadium in London on August 20. The singer will pick back up with performances in the U.S. in October, starting with a set of shows at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on October 18, 19 and 20.

“We have officially wrapped the European leg of the Eras tour,” she wrote on Instagram on August 21. “With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave the Eras tour their time, their energy, and their expertise.”

Days before the 2024 VMAs, Taylor supported Travis, 34, during the Kansas City Chiefs season opener game versus the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 5. She cheered on her boyfriend from a VIP suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and held his hand as they exited the stadium following the Chiefs’ victory.

Taylor also celebrated the win on her Instagram Story after the game by conducting a cute “interview” with fellow WAG Chariah Gordon. “Exclusive interview with Chariah. After the game, how are you feeling after this victory?” the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer asked.

After Chariah, 29, said she was “feeling good after this victory,” she asked Taylor, “How are you feeling, sissy-pop?”

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Taylor responded, laughing as she jumped up and down beside Chariah.

Though the fall will be a busy time for the touring pop star and the NFL player, a source exclusively told Life & Style on September 3 that they “have a plan” to make sure their relationship survives.

“Taylor and Travis’ summer of love is over and now they’re having to adjust to being long distance lovers once again. He’s back on the field and she’s continuing her tour, but they have a plan, and some rules, on how they’ll keep their relationship fresh,” the insider said. “They’re not nervous about their romance getting stale. In fact, they’re very confident in what they have. They plan on doing FaceTime daily and will continue to fly out to see each other when their schedules open up.”

The source continued, “Romantic dates are a must, even if it’s just for a few hours. Either at out-of-the-way restaurants or holed in their hotel room with room service or their favorite takeout. Taylor and Travis have perfected staying connected regardless of their busy lifestyles, proving that nothing, especially distance, can keep them apart.”