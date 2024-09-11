The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Is Heating Up! Photos of Celebrity Arrivals and Outfits

The 2024 MTV Music Video Awards will soon begin at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, with real hot girl Megan Thee Stallion set to host for the first time. Before the performances can kick off and the accolades can be handed out, though, celebrities will strut their stuff on the red carpet. Dare we say it’s half the fun of the evening?