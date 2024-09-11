The 2024 MTV Music Video Awards will soon begin at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, with real hot girl Megan Thee Stallion set to host for the first time. Before the performances can kick off and the accolades can be handed out, though, celebrities will strut their stuff on the red carpet. Dare we say it’s half the fun of the evening?
The “Cruel Summer” singer went for a bold look on the red carpet for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
2 of 29
Tyla
The “Water” singer opted for a bright yellow cut-out dress and added statement pink heels.
3 of 29
GloRilla
The “Wanna Be” showed off her strong physique in a two-piece matching set.
4 of 29
Tate McRae
The “Greedy” songstress wore a see-through black mini dress.
5 of 29
Paris Hilton
The hotel heiress channeled her friend, Kim Kardashian, with her water-soaked hair and wore a distressed sparkly silver gown.
6 of 29
Camilla Cabello
The “Shameless” singer looked flawless in a see-thru nude gown with black embellishments. She added a black veil for extra flare.
7 of 29
Big Sean
The “I Don’t F–k With You” artist stepped away from the usual suit and tie and wore a navy blue one-piece with a waist tie.
8 of 29
Megan Thee Stallion
The “Hot Girl Summer” singer and host of the evening wore a skin-tight black body suit and finished the over-the-top look with a flared bell-shaped skirt.
9 of 29
Jordan Chiles
The highly accomplished gymnast wore a high-neck dress and finished the look with long black fabric gloves.
10 of 29
Tinashe
The “2 On” singer wore a plunging neckline, showing off her slim physique, and added even more sex appeal with a long leather skirt.
11 of 29
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
The A-list couple looked dramatic in contrasting black and white tones. The “California Girls” singer wore a distressed two-piece white gown, while Orlando looked sharp in an all-black look.
12 of 29
Shawn Mendes
The “Mercy” singer looked classy on the red carpet and opted for an all-black look.
13 of 29
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X channeled the Power Rangers in a head-to-toe white and pink outfit.
14 of 29
Sabrina Carpenter
The “Please, Please, Please” singer dazzled on the red carpet in a strapless silver sparkly gown. She styled her blonde hair in loose curls and chose minimal jewelry to let her dress take the spotlight.
15 of 29
Halsey
Halsey wore a form-fitting red cheetah print gown.
16 of 29
Addison Rae
Addison went for a minimal look on the red carpet, wearing a two-piece bra and panty set with a full tulle skirt.
17 of 29
Halle Bailey
The Little Mermaid star wore a jaw-dropping red gown that featured alluring cutouts along the waistline that accentuated her curves.
18 of 29
Anitta
The “BELLAKEO” singer was channeling a bride on the red carpet. She wore all-white and finished the look with a veil.
19 of 29
French Montana
The rapper wore a statement red floral jacket and balanced the look with dark pants.
20 of 29
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
The country singer opted for a two-piece outfit and spiced it up with a teal bra top that peeked out for an extra touch of sexiness. Her retired NYC cop husband accompanied her on the red carpet.
21 of 29
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
Nicole showed off Jersey Shore fashion on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet! The reality TV alum opted for a sequined cheetah print mini dress and complemented the look with nude stilettos.
22 of 29
Chappell Roan
The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer brought edginess to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a sheer gown with a plunging neckline, adding long nails for a bold statement.
23 of 29
Coco Jones
Coco Jones easily rose to the top when it came to the best dressed of the evening. The songstress wore a dreamy gown with a flowing train that draped gracefully behind, creating a dramatic and regal effect.
24 of 29
Lenny Kravitz
In typical rock star fashion, Lenny Kravitz opted for an all-leather look — leaving his shirt at home!
25 of 29
Summer Walker
The “Girls Need Love” singer looked sassy in a cheetah print mini dress and lipstick clutch.
26 of 29
Chanel West Coast
The Ridiculousness alum took a risk on the red carpet and wore a paperclip-lined corset with a matching silver miniskirt.
27 of 29
Karol G
The “Mañana Será Bonita” singer switched up her colorful locks for a bold blonde shade. Her look was fiery, complemented by a maxi dress with a white collar and flames flickering from the hem.
28 of 29
Tayshia Adams
The former Bachelorette looked striking! Tayshia showed off her curves in an all-black look complete with her hair in a long ponytail.
29 of 29
Colton Haynes
The Teen Wolf star made his way back to the MTV stage and looked dapper in a structured jacket.