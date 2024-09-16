It seems Taylor Swift is fully embracing her WAG status this football season. The pop star partied it up with her fellow wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs players at Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday party after cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce during the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.

Taylor, 34, posed for some adorable photobooth pictures with Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, the girlfriend of defensive tackle Chris Jones, which Sheawna shared on her Instagram Stories. In the snaps, the “So High School” singer wore red sunglasses and matching lipstick as she made faces at the camera alongside her pals. Red balloons could be seen in the background behind the photo strips.

“Happy birthday Patrick,” the photo strips read, along with, “Twenty-nine” and “Straight outta ‘95.”

Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, also documented the party, which took place two days before the Chiefs quarterback’s actual 29th birthday, on her Instagram Stories.

“Celebrating our boy,” she could be heard saying as she walked past a balloon display with a huge “29” in the center. “This cutie boy,” the WAG added, panning over blown-up photos of her husband as a child.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Brittany, 29, also shared photos of another balloon display and custom-made cups and can koozies with young Patrick’s face on them. Finally, she posted a video of Patrick blowing out the candles on his birthday cake as everyone sang “Happy Birthday.”

Sheawna Weathersby/Instagram

Before the party, Taylor and her fellow WAGs watched the Chiefs take home the victory over the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Unlike her chic all-denim look for the team’s season opener on September 5, the pop star opted to rep the team this week in a Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt dress and thigh-high black leather boots. She completed the look with a red bow in her hair.

Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, brother Austin Swift and friend Danielle Haim joined her at the game. Andrea, 66, was spotted hugging Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in their VIP suite at one point, as seen in a video captured by a fan.

Elsewhere at the stadium, Taylor posed for some photos with Chariah and Sheawna in front of Travis’ framed picture on the wall. Chris’ girlfriend shared the snaps on her Instagram, writing, “The score’s never even. We’re always up 1.”

Chariah, 24, commented, “My girls.” She also shared some of the photos on her page, as well as a video of herself and Taylor celebrating a touchdown with a hug in the VIP suite. “B*tches clearly want my life & it’s so evident,” she wrote in the caption.

Taylor was also spotted reacting to Travis, 34, almost scoring a touchdown at the game. As the tight end caught a pass from Patrick, CBS cameras caught the Grammy winner screaming, “Oh my God, Travis! Oh my God! Oh my God!”

Taylor attended the Chiefs-Bengals game days after she walked away with seven wins at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11. She even thanked her boyfriend in her acceptance speech for the final award of the night, Video of the Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

“When I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” Taylor said. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”