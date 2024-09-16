Taylor Swift spent another Sunday in Travis Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium. In photos from the Chiefs’ Sunday, September 15, game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the pop star could be seen posing in front of a poster that advertised her Eras tour.

The images were shared by Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Travis’ teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. The ladies were all smiles while taking snapshots with Chris Jones’ girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby. In one image, they took a selfie in front of a framed photo of Travis and the framed Eras tour poster. Another picture showed Taylor, 34, standing between Chariah and Sheawna, showing off her full game day outfit.

The “Fortnight” singer was decked out in Chiefs attire for the game, pairing her shirt dress with a pair of thigh-high black boots. She also wore a red bow to coordinate with the team’s color, along with a pop of her signature red lipstick.

In addition to fellow WAGS like Cariah and Sheawna, Taylor was also joined at the game by mom Andrea Swift, brother Austin Swift, some other family members, and the Haim sisters. The group cheered excitedly as the Chiefs beat the Bengals 26-25.

The Eras tour is currently on a hiatus before it resumes on October 18, so Taylor has been free to support Travis at the first few games of the 2024 NFL season. Since the Chiefs’ home opener was a Thursday game, the star tight end had a free weekend on September 7 and 8, so he was able to spend time in New York with his girlfriend too.

The A-list couple hit up a friend’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios and then went to the men’s final of the US Open with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Taylor let loose at the sporting event, dancing with her man and unabashedly packing on the PDA in a private box.

She then attended the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11 and made sure to give Travis, 34, a shout-out while taking the stage to accept one of her many awards of the evening. During the last speech of the night – which came after her Video of the Year win for “Fortnight” – Taylor said, “The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make. I would always just hear, like, someone, like, cheering, and like, ‘Woooo!’ from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

chariah_/Instagram

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Travis couldn’t attend the awards ceremony since he was back in Kansas City for football practice, but he showed Taylor some love by “liking” a video of the speech on social media after the show.

There’s just one leg left of the record-breaking Eras tour. The tour concludes with multiple shows in five North American cities: Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver.