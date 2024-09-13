After Taylor Swift revealed how she had the “most fun” making her “Fortnight” music video because “my boyfriend” Travis Kelce was there watching, some fans claim they’ve found a moment where he seemingly burst into laughter.

Taylor, 34, released a behind-the-scenes video on June 21 that gave viewers an inside look into the making of the official music video. In the very first shot, the “Karma” singer is shown throwing a medical cart against a window, which bounces off and almost hits her.

The Grammy winner reacts and recoils with a shocked look while someone is heard laughing hysterically off camera.

Some Swifties who combed over the BTS video believe it was Travis, 34, who brought the lighthearted moment.

“IS THAT TRAVIS’ LAUGH??? HOW DID WE NOT CATCH IT,” one user wrote on X while posting the moment from the video alongside a clip of Travis laughing during his “New Heights” podcast for comparison.

“So I went and watched the fortnight MV behind the scenes again to see if i can find Travis anywhere in the background and do we think this could be Travis laughing??” another asked.

“I thought it was him from the first time we got the behind-the-scenes video. I just thought I was too delusional,” one Swiftie wrote about how they picked up on the laugh before Taylor revealed Travis was on set.

The moment of off-camera laughter was the only possible Easter Egg Taylor shared in the BTS video, as the rest of it featured the Grammy winner discussing how she wanted to handle various shots as the director, mostly involving scenes with her collaborator, Post Malone.

Taylor made the revelation that Travis was on hand to watch her make the video while accepting the Artist of the Year honor at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make… I would always just hear like someone like cheering and like woooo like from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis,” Taylor gushed while accepting her Moonman trophy.

The “August” singer added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

The music video for “Fortnight” was released on April 19, at the same time she dropped her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department. It was filmed during Travis’ off-season after his Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

Travis shared is deep appreciation for his girlfriend’s work ethic ahead of the big game.

“She’s as much of a professional as anybody I’ve ever met. She just has a desire and a love for what she does, you can tell in how she creates things, how she kind of like strategically goes about her career, you can tell she loves every single bit of it,” the Ohio native told reporters at a pre-Super Bowl media availability. “So, I just take that and know that when I come into the building every single day and I show everybody how much I love it by how I work, that’s respected very much.”

Travis also revealed Taylor had shared her music on TTPD with him two months prior to the album’s release.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” he told reporters. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”