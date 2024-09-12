Awards show official! Taylor Swift thrilled fans when she thanked “my boyfriend” Travis Kelce while accepting the Artist of the Year win at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for her “Fortnight” video.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make… I would always just hear like someone like cheering and like woooo like from across the studio where we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend Travis,” Taylor, 34, gushed while accepting her Moonman trophy on Wednesday, September 11.

The “Down Bad” singer added, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Travis, 34, wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The NFL star was back in Kansas City with the Chiefs preparing for their September 15 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Instead, Taylor was joined on stage by Post Malone, her collaborator on “Fortnight” who also starred in the music video alongside the pop superstar.

Earlier in the evening when the pair took home the video for Best Collaboration, Post, 29, called Taylor, “One of the most kind and talented people I’ve ever had the honor of knowing.” She praised his never-ending politeness and joked about how long it took for her to get him to stop calling her “ma’am.”

The “Fortnight” music video dropped early in the morning of April 19, following the release of Taylor’s highly anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In it, Taylor was sad and longing, attached to a hanging bed and later nearly undergoing electroshock. The black and white video was directed by the pop superstar. Until now, fans did not know that Travis was present while she worked on it.

Taylor announced the surprise album at the 2024 Grammy awards on February 5, when many fans were expecting that she would reveal the much-anticipated release date of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Instead, she said, “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.“

Later in the evening when Taylor took home a record fourth Album of the Year win for Midnights, she didn’t mention Travis in her acceptance speech. The VMAs marked the first awards show where the Ohio native got a shout-out from his girlfriend of over a year.

However, their love was very much on display the following week when Taylor watched Travis win his third ring at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Getty

The pair kissed and hugged on the field after the Chiefs’ overtime win, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25 — 22.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Travis told Taylor after a kiss, as she flew overnight from an Eras tour concert in Tokyo the night prior to make it to his game.

“Thank you for the support,” Travis continued. “Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best.”

Taylor and Travis began dating shortly after he revealed during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City Eras tour stop earlier that month. The “Willow” singer later called his gesture, “metal as hell.”