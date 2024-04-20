Taylor Swift dropped the music video for “Fortnight”, a song included on her new studio album The Tortured Poets Department, with Post Malone.

“When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another,” Taylor, 34, wrote via Instagram as the video premiered. “For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.”

She went on to praise the “Sunflower” artist, saying, “[Post Malone] blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration. I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, [Ethan Hawke] and [Josh Charles] (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).”

The video began with Taylor dressed in a distressed white wedding dress chained to a metal bed frame. As she wiped her makeup off, Post’s iconic face tattoos appear on her face. More than 400,000 Swifties tuned in for the 8 p.m. ET premiere on YouTube.

The Grammy-winning artist released her 11th studio album on April 19. Taylor broke a Spotify record for “the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history.”

The Pennsylvania native announced the release of TTPD during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys in February.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said into the microphone. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swifties know that Taylor loves to drop a good eater egg and fans quickly speculated that the album title shaded ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In December 2022, Joe, 33, revealed his group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott named The Tortured Man Club.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Naturally, fans speculated that the album would be filled with songs about Taylor’s split from the English actor – and it looks like it was.

TTPD April 19 release date correlated to the one-year anniversary of her night out in New York City with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. For those of you who may have forgotten, Ryan, 47, unfollowed Joe via Instagram right after the tea-filled evening.

Taylor released a taste of the lyrics to some of her songs, which fans believe to be about Joe. On April 8, the “Lover” singer celebrated the solar eclipse with her upcoming moody lyrics.

“Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine, full eclipse,” lyrics typed on a typewriter via Taylor’s Instagram Story.

One week later, the “Cruel Summer” artist released the lyrics, “I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all.”

Taylor, who is currently dating boyfriend Travis Kelce, was in a six-year relationship with Joe. The former couple started dating in 2016 and news of their split broke in April 2023. While it seemed like Taylor and Joe agreed to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the TTPD tracklist hinted otherwise.

Fans started to speculate that ‘but daddy i love him’ was in reference to a Disney classic.

“Joe was literally ruining Taylor, it’s clear he had Taylor silenced. ‘but daddy i love him’ being an exact reference to the little mermaid because of ariel giving up her voice to be with the love of her life,” one fan wrote via X.