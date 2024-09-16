Mama Swift and Mama Kelce unite! Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, shared a sweet moment while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15.

The women both sat with Taylor, 34, in Travis’ suite at the game and were seen hugging in a video captured by a fan in the stands. It was a successful day for the Chiefs, as they beat the Bengals 26-25 after a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker.

Taylor was in the ultimate supportive girlfriend mode as she rocked a Kansas City Chiefs shirt dress and thigh-high boots to the game. She brought along a big cheering section, too, as her brother, Austin Swift, the Haim sisters and other family members were also in attendance. The “Blank Space” singer spent some time with fellow Chiefs WAGS too.

With Taylor currently on a break from the Eras tour, she’s been able to attend the first two games of Travis’ 2024 football season. The pair made their public debut as a couple when she showed up to a Chiefs game in September 2023. At the time, she proved she was already quite serious with the NFL star, as she was seen chatting with Donna, 71, in the suite at the game.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew [about us], which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor told Time magazine in December 2023. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Despite being the center of attention at Chiefs games, the Grammy winner also said she’s only focused on supporting Travis when she’s in the stands. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she continued. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Travis, 34, has returned the favor by attending Eras tour concerts all over the world, in countries from Australia to Singapore and more. “You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” he previously admitted. “That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.”

Taylor and Travis have been able to spend a lot of time together since the European leg of her tour wrapped in August. She returned home and they reunited at her beach house in Rhode Island for a weekend with friends. Then, Taylor attended the Chiefs’ home opener on September 5, which was followed by a weekend in New York for the A-list duo. They went to a wedding and showed up at the US Open, where they were seen packing on the PDA in a private box.