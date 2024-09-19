Fortunately, life is not imitating art for Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. While the Tell Me Lies costars have found love off-screen, their two-year romance is nothing like the toxic relationship they portray on the hit Hulu series. “No. We’re wildly different, thank goodness,” said Grace, 27, adding how she hopes the show “is a cautionary tale to get out of something like that, and also to not feel shame.”

However, playing exes can, at times, be cathartic for her and Jackson, 28. “We get to fight and let it all out on camera, and then we’re great,” said the actress. “It’s our couples therapy.”