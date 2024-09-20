Reese Witherspoon’s got her groove back. The 48-year-old was beaming like a teen in love during a September 4 date night in NYC with her new beau, German financier Oliver Haarmann.

The Hello Sunshine mogul wore a cute LBD as Oliver led her into an event for publisher Assouline. Says a source, “She’s excited to see where this goes.”

Reese was first linked to the 57-year-old after the two were spotted on a cozy July dinner date at L’Artusi in the West Village. During the past few months, says the source, “Reese has been having such a great time with him. He pampers her and loves taking her out to the best restaurants and to schmooze with his socialite friends.”

The source adds that the nightlife mingling is “a world away” from the lifestyle she shared with ex-husband, former talent agent Jim Toth, who she divorced last year. “Jim was always working, and when he wasn’t, he wanted to stay home and recharge,” explains the source. “Reese missed going on fun dates and having a social life.”

The source adds the Oscar winner is even mulling over moving to New York “to give Oliver a real shot.” In a big step, the Morning Show star also introduced daughter Ava, 25, and 20-year-old son Deacon, her kids with first husband Ryan Phillippe, to her new man (Tennessee, 11, her son with Jim, stayed back on the West Coast).

“They want to see her smiling and happy,” says the source. “She would never date a guy they didn’t approve of.”