Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Sex of Baby No. 1

Lindsay Hubbard’s adding to her girl gang! The Summer House star revealed the sex of her unborn baby and she couldn’t seem more thrilled with the news.

In a video shared on Instagram by Lindsay, 37, on Saturday, July 20, her boyfriend and father of the child, Turner Kufe, surprised the Bravolebrity while they were vacationing in Europe earlier this summer. Turner had learned of the baby’s sex before Lindsay and he managed to fill their hotel room with pink flowers and balloons while they were out and about.

When the Florida native entered the room, it took her a moment to realize what the pink decorations symbolized. As soon as she did, the reality TV star was visibly excited. Lindsay audibly gasped and turned to Turner, who was filming.

“Stop!” Lindsay exclaimed with a huge smile on her face. “What?! No! We’re having a girl?”

Dressed in white jumpsuit that she paired with a colorful scarf wrapped on her head, Lindsay clapped her hands over her mouth and squealed, “Oh my God!”

The Bravo star gave fans some a little bit of backstory in the caption.

“This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!! My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe,” Lindsay wrote. “We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in. It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it!! We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl!”

Several of Lindsay’s fellow Bravo stars rushed to congratulate the mom-to-be in the comments.

Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

“I’m so happy for you mama!! Brb crying,” wrote The Valley’s Kristen Doute.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix added, “omg lindsay.”

A few of Lindsay’s Summer House costars expressed their excitement in the comments as well.

Gabby Prescod wrote, “For the girls, ALWAYS,” while former Summer House star Sam Feher added, “Gonna start shopping for her now.”

Lindsay first revealed she was expecting earlier this month on July 4. She partnered with Clear Blue Easy pregnancy tests to share the news and included several photos showing off her growing baby bump.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” Lindsay wrote alongside the carousel of photos on Instagram. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

Since the announcement, Lindsay’s been spotted filming the upcoming season of Summer House, something some people criticized her for on social media. A few Instagram commenters voiced their opinions about Lindsay’s return to the popular Bravo series, but she simply brushed off the haters by asking, “Can you not party when you’re pregnant?”