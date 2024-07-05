Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard revealed that she is expecting baby No. 1 with her mystery boyfriend.

Lindsay, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 4, to announce that she’s pregnant. “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” she wrote alongside several photos of herself holding up a pregnancy test and flaunting her baby bump. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.”

“My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!” she concluded.

After she received several well wishes, Lindsay reflected on the announcement in an additional Instagram post shared on Friday, July 5. “I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey. But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world,” she wrote.

Which Real Housewives Star Would Be the Best Fit to Join Summer House?

After admitting it was “extremely difficult to hide [her] excitement in secrecy,” Lindsay said she is excited to share her “happiness and joy.”

“I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)!” she continued. “Our little cub is already so so loved! Thank you for all of the sweet comments, love, and support! We are truly over the moon right now!”

Despite sharing her exciting news, Lindsay has not revealed the baby’s father’s identity. However, she explained that she was dating a “wonderful man” during the Summer House season 8 reunion in June.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago. It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January,” she explained at the time. “I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Lindsay announced she’s expecting her first child less than one year after she and Carl Radke called off their engagement in August 2023.

Carl, 39, and Lindsay’s wedding planning process was documented throughout season 8, though they experienced many ups and downs before they ultimately split during the May 30 finale. The exes had a tense conversation at their New York City apartment, where Carl claimed that Lindsay didn’t care about his feelings.

The exes further discussed their issues during the reunion, and Carl expressed regret about how he handled their split.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I hurt someone I care about,” he said. “I blew up a thing that we worked really hard both at trying to figure out and make right. I think both really wanted this next phase of our life. But it wasn’t right.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay previously shut down speculation that she was pregnant in June when rumors started circulating online. “I mean these rumors are insane. Yeah, no, I’m not pregnant,” she said while appearing on the June 4 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “They said it about Amanda [Batula] back in March.”