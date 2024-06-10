Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Says She’s ‘Not Pregnant’

Whispers that Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard was expecting ​have been swirling on social media, but the reality TV star squashed the rumors during her ​June 4 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“I mean these rumors are insane. Yeah, no, I’m not pregnant,” Lindsay, 37, told podcast host Amanda Hirsch during the episode. “They said it about Amanda [Batula] back in March.”

When Hirsch, 36, asked the Bravolebrity if it was her costar Amanda Batula was pregnant, Lindsay said, “no,” because she was “just with Amanda in Portugal and Mexico.”

On June 5, Variety revealed the cast for The Traitors season 3, which included Lindsay’s Summer House costar Ciara Miller. However, popular gossip site DeuxMoi claimed that Ciara, 28, wasn’t the first choice for the role and ​that the series had originally tapped Lindsay.

“It looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a glass of day-old prosecco,” the anonymous submission stated. “This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret [in] this realm of deceit, but when a certain Bravo dame caught wind, she went berzerk [sic] to producers. Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a room with, but a beau as well. Guess honesty is the best policy, even when playing games.”

Fans quickly ​speculated that Dorinda Medley, who was also cast in The Traitors season 3, was the person who outed Lindsay’s alleged pregnancy. Plus, with news of Ciara being cast in the series, viewers were quick to point out that Lindsay and Ciara both dated Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Rumors of Lindsay being pregnant come on the heels of the Summer House season 8 reunion which featured her and ex-fiancé Carl Radke’s dramatic breakup. Fans saw Carl, 39, propose to Lindsay during Summer House season 7, but news of their split broke in September 2023.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” Lindsay shared in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

She continued, “This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout. I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through.”