Is ‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Dating Johnny Bananas?

Lindsay and Johnny, whose real name is John Amadeus Devenanzio, were spotted on a date on November 17, 2023, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that the pair were seen walking around New York City’s West Village while holding hands. They later enjoyed an intimate dinner at Loring Place.

The evening the date took place seems intentional, as it’s when Carl and Lindsay planned to get married in Mexico. An insider explained that the date was expected to be “hard for her” and she was looking for a distraction to take her mind off of her intended wedding day.

How Did Star Lindsay Hubbard Meet Johnny Bananas?

It’s not clear exactly how Lindsay and Johnny met, though it’s possible that they were introduced through their several reality television connections. While ​Lindsay is best known for starring on Bravo’s Summer House, Johnny has appeared on MTV’s The Real World, MTV’s The Challenge and E!’s House of Villains.

Have Lindsay Hubbard and Johnny ​Bananas Commented on Their Rumored Romance?

Despite participating in PDA during their date night, neither Lindsay nor Johnny have publicly commented on their budding romance.

When Did Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Split?

After years of friendship and a brief fling in 2019, Lindsay and Carl officially began dating in 2021. They quickly fell in love and got engaged in August 2022.

It was revealed that Carl ended his romance with Lindsay in August. The former couple initially stayed quiet about the end of their engagement, though the publicist broke her silence in a lengthy statement posted in September.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for eight years,” Lindsay wrote via Instagram. “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

She added that she did “not agree with quitting a relationship [at this level] without trying everything possible first.”

“I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace,” Lindsay added.