As if breaking up with Lindsay Hubbard on camera wasn’t bad enough, Summer House star Carl Radke sent a letter to their family and friends, unbeknownst to his former fiancée, confirming that they would not be moving forward with the wedding in November.

In the note, Carl, 38, shares how “crushed” he is and writes that there have been “a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings” surrounding their broken engagement.

“Lindsay wasn’t aware Carl had sent a letter around, and he certainly didn’t ask for her input either,” a source close to Lindsay exclusively tells Life & Style. “It was just another slap in her face. Lindsay hoped they could still be friends, but she doesn’t think that’s possible now. Carl’s letter was very upsetting.”