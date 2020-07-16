If you’re an avid watcher of MTV, there’s a solid chance you’ve come across Johnny Bananas on your screen a time or two. The longtime reality star, 38, is practically a competition series legend — and his net worth proves it! Johnny, whose real last name is Devenanzio, is worth between $200,000 and $500,000, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how he makes his money, keep reading.

Johnny Bananas competed in 22 seasons of The Challenge on MTV:

The California native was a contestant on The Duel, The Inferno 3, The Gauntlet III, The Island, The Ruins, Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Rivals II, Free Agents, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars (2017) and Total Madness.

Johnny Bananas won seven of those challenges:

Johnny was the victor of The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars (2017) and Total Madness.

After winning The Challenge: Total Madness in July 2020, Johnny revealed he has no intention of slowing down. “If anything, I’ve just proven to myself and everyone else out there that I still have exactly what it takes to compete at an incredibly high level,” he boasted to Us Weekly. “I still have a lot to offer to the show, to the franchise, to the viewers and to myself,” the Real World vet added. “I’m going anywhere anytime soon, just getting warmed up.”

To date, Johnny has won an estimated $1,184,720 from challenge wins.

Johnny Bananas sells his own merch:

As a result of his reality TV fame, Johnny has become somewhat of his own brand. With that, he sells merchandise including T-shirts, coffee mugs, baseball caps and even baby onesies with his moniker on it.

Johnny Bananas competes outside of MTV:

He was a finalist on the last season of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition. Unfortunately, he lost to Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams in the June 2020 finale. Even so, Johnny still took home $2,500 to donate to a charity of his choice.

That’s still winning in our book!