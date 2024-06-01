Summer House star Carl Radke admitted he has regrets about how he treated ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard during season 8 of the Bravo show.

“I’m not proud of how I was handling the situation and how I was treating her,” Carl, 39, told the New York Times in an article published on Friday, May 31. “I mean, I was clearly frustrated and, you know, so I wish I had really been more direct.”

After pointing out that viewers “can clearly see [him] struggling to communicate [his] feelings” throughout the season, he acknowledged that he was the only person to blame for his behavior. “That’s not on her, that’s on me — I’m seeing myself blame and play victim, and I don’t want to be either,” Carl continued.

Carl and Lindsay, 37, got engaged in August 2022, and their wedding planning process was documented throughout season 8. However, the pair experienced major problems throughout their romance and eventually split during the season finale on Thursday, May 30.

The episode saw them having a tense conversation at their New York City apartment, where Carl said that Lindsay didn’t care about his feelings and he accused her of always playing the victim.

Throughout the season, Carl turned to many of his costars to express his concerns about his relationship with Lindsay. He even had an emotional conversation with his parents, where his mother, Sharon, and his stepfather, Lou, advised him to not move forward with the wedding.

“They were trying to be supportive and trying to help guide me and understand what was best for both of us,” the TV personality exclusively told Life & Style about his tough conversation with Sharon and Lou. “But I’m so grateful they participate and they come to film. It’s amazing that [Sharon’s] been a big part of this show. She’s been on since even season 2, periodically throughout.”

Carl and Lindsay will likely share more insight into the aftermath of their split during the reunion, which will air on Thursday, June 6. While he didn’t reveal too much about what viewers can expect, Carl, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller teased the reunion while exclusively speaking to Life & Style.

Ciara, 28, said that the taping was a “long day,” while Kyle, 41, stated it was the “longest reunion in Summer House history.”

Amanda, 32, went on to share that “there were a few tears,” some “laughs” and “a lot of drama.”

“I think everyone answers everyone’s questions, for the most part,” Amanda continued. “We will answer a lot of this stuff that everyone’s wondering, I think.”