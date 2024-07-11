Who Is the Father of Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby?

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard announced she was expecting her first child, but the Bravolebrity remained tight-lipped about the father’s identity. While fans know that Lindsay’s been in a relationship, she’s kept the details mostly private. However, now that baby No. 1 is on the way, people are curious to learn more about her boyfriend and the father of her child.

Who Is the Father of Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby?

On July 10, 2024, Page Six reported that Lindsay was having a baby with Dr. Turner Kufe. The outlet discovered his LinkedIn profile and stated that Turner was the Vice President of Research and Investments at Royal Pharma. Before that, Turner was an employee at J.P. Morgan for three years. However, his account with LinkedIn has since been deleted.

On July 8, 2024, Lindsay shared some photos celebrating the last few months of her life, and one picture featured Turner. The couple traveled to Portugal for a wedding, but Lindsay covered up Turner’s face with a brown heart emoji.

When Did Lindsay Hubbard Start Dating the Father of Her Baby?

While the reality star hasn’t specifically revealed the timeline of her relationship with Turner, she mentioned that she had a new man in her life during the Summer House season 8 reunion in June 2024.

“He’s wonderful. I actually met him and went out with him three-and-a-half years ago,” Lindsay told reunion host Andy Cohen. “Some of my friends call it a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right and they come back around. So, that’s basically what happened.”

The Florida native explained that Turner was in the midst of a career change when they first went out, and he broke things off with her. However, Lindsay said that he did it in “such a respectful way,” she was open to dating again when he reached back out in December 2023.

Noam Galai/Bravo

“I put him on ice for about a month. He reached out in mid-December. He made me wait three years, he can wait a month,” Lindsay told Andy. “So, I reached back out in January, and I was like, ‘Alright, coffee.’ And then we got lunch, and I feel like that lunch was catching up on the last three years of our lives, as opposed to [anything else].”

What Has Lindsay Hubbard Said About Her Pregnancy?

The Bravo star made the big announcement on July 4, 2024.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” Lindsay wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of her showing off her baby bump on Instagram. ​”I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

After revealing the big news, Lindsay told People on July 5, 2024, that while the pregnancy was “a surprise and a shock” for her and Turner, they were both excited for the future.

“He’s just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” Lindsay said during the interview. “It just means the world to have someone like him by my side. And yes, it is a lot of pressure on a new relationship, but I think because he’s the right man because we are so bonded and connected and communicate very effectively with each other that it hasn’t felt like work. You know, I’ve almost made terrible mistakes in my past because of a biological clock that we naturally as women have, and this is the one time where it just all feels so right.”