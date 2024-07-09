Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard shared a glimpse of her new mystery boyfriend while breaking down her pregnancy timeline as the couple expects baby No. 1.

Lindsay, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, to share several photos taken in recent months, including a snapshot of her and her boyfriend attending a wedding. The reality star stunned in a green dress, while she hid her boyfriend’s identity by placing a brown heart emoji over his face.

In the caption, she explained that the photos were taken as she attended four weddings, two magazine cover shoots, one taping of Watch What Happens Live, the Summer House season 8 reunion taping, a sandwich shop opening, one Kleinfeld launch event and a magazine party.

“Most all in my first trimester, and all before I announced,” Lindsay wrote in the caption about the events. “Hiding this news has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do! (Mentally, emotionally and physically).”

The caption concluded with Lindsay sharing a timeline of when she learned about her pregnancy, sharing that she “found out” she was expecting while attending a wedding in Mexico on April 6. Two weeks later, she and her boyfriend attended a wedding in Portugal on April 20. “Baby daddy was there to help,” she wrote about the event.

Lindsay shared the timeline just three days after she announced her pregnancy on July 4.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” the Bravo star captioned several photos of herself holding up a pregnancy test and showing off her baby bump. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.”

She added that she and her boyfriend “are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

One day after making the announcement, Lindsay reflected on the news in a following Instagram post. “I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey. But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world,” she wrote on July 5.

She said it was “extremely difficult to hide [her] excitement in secrecy,” though said she was excited to now share her “happiness and joy.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

“I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)!” the former publicist continued. “Our little cub is already so so loved! Thank you for all of the sweet comments, love, and support! We are truly over the moon right now!”

Lindsay has not yet revealed her boyfriend’s identity. However, she shared that she was dating a “wonderful man” during the Summer House season 8 reunion in June following her split from Carl Radke.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago. It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January,” she said at the time. “I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”