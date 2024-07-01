Summer House Season 9 Cast, Premiere Details and More

It’s time for another wild summer in the Hamptons with the cast of Summer House! Bravo announced in May 2024 that the hit reality series, which follows a group of friends sharing a house in the affluent New York beach town of Montauk for the summer, was renewed for season 9. Now that summer is underway, it’s time for the stars to begin filming — even though there’s been a big cast shakeup.

When Does ‘Summer House’ Season 9 Start Filming?

Variety confirmed on July 1, 2024, that Summer House season 9 would begin filming during the 4th of July holiday week in Water Mill, New York.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for ‘Summer House’ Season 9?

Variety also revealed that the majority of the Summer House cast members are coming back for the new season, including exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Many fans questioned the pair’s involvement in season 9 after they called off their engagement in August 2023. Their split then played out on camera during season 8.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod are confirmed for season 9, as well as season 8 newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

Jesse revealed during a June 2024 appearance on the “Trading Secrets” podcast that he planned to be in the Hamptons this summer no matter what. “I’m very hopeful that I will be in the Hamptons,” he said. “I will be in the Hamptons regardless of if I’m on the show, but I’m hopeful it’ll be on the show.”

Meanwhile, West discussed how he planned to approach his return to Summer House following his split from Ciara on the “The Viall Files” podcast in June 2024. The two dated from July to December 2023.

“I’m going to be myself, and however that interaction goes, I will be respectful,” he said. “Whatever her boundaries are, I’ll do that.”

Bravo/YouTube

Will There Be New Cast Members in Season 9?

Variety confirmed that some new cast members will join Summer House in season 9, but their names have yet to be announced.

Why Did Danielle Olivera Leave ‘Summer House’?

Danielle Olivera announced her exit as a full-time cast member on June 25, 2024.

“Obviously, this decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut. If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity. The network, production, my cast, and especially all of you deserve that.”

She added that she needs to “protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people and of course, myself.” Danielle added that she was “grateful” to Summer House’s networks for their understanding and support.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to take a step back season 4 as well, and it ended up working out better than I imagined,” she said. “However I’m involved this summer, you can bet I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam. My goodness, season 9 you guys!!! Best of luck and sending so much love.”

Does ‘Summer House’ Season 9 Have a Premiere Date?

Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date for the new season.