Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke started off as Bravo besties during the series premiere in 2016 but things turned romantic after a 2019 off camera hookup. The reality TV couple was prepared to walk down the aisle in November 2023, but things took a turn for the worse just three months before saying “I Do.”

Are Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Still Together?

The Hubb House Public Relations founder and filmmaker gave Life & Style exclusive details about their wedding plans on the iHeart Radio Awards red carpet in March 2023.

Lindsay told Life & Style that Bravo wanted to televise their wedding but didn’t disclose if an entire episode would be dedicated to their nuptials.

“We don’t know how they’re gonna package it up and put it on TV, but we know that the cameras will be there,” she revealed at the time.

When it came to the guest list, Lindsay and Carl revealed not all Summer House costars were getting an invite to their big day.

“I mean, ultimately it’s a simple formula, you know, like, you don’t come to the wedding if you don’t support us otherwise, like why are you here?” the PR professional continued, adding, “That’s all it comes down to. Who those people are? I don’t know quite yet.”

Though the pair was ready for a “nice vacation” during their planned November 2023 wedding, they called off their engagement three months before their big day.

Multiple outlets reported Lindsay and Carl split on August 31, though neither of them publicly addressed the claims about their relationship.

That being said, a source told Us Weekly that Lindsay was “blindsided” by Carl’s decision to call off the engagement, especially since he “did call off the wedding on camera.”

When Did Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Start Dating?

The Bravolebrities first attempted to date during season 4 of the Montauk-based show after they hooked up in 2019. At the time, a romantic relationship wasn’t in the cards for them, and they quickly ended things that same season.

Lindsay and Carl started dating toward the end of filming season 6 and went public with their relationship in January 2022.

“There’s just been more feelings. We hang out all the time. I can’t tell you how many friends of ours have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know …’ Like, deep down, always wondering [about] me and Lindsay,” Carl told Us Weekly the same month. “And I ran from that for some reason. I was scared ‘cause dating your best friend is really freaking scary.”

When Did Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Get Engaged?

The former Lover Boy VP of Sales popped the big question in August 2022 on the beach in the Hamptons.

Six months later, Lindsay exclusively revealed to Life & Style that she “would love to start trying for a baby” right after they tied the knot.

“We are ready to start that next chapter in our lives, and I’m hoping (and praying) that we will be able to do it quickly!”