Before Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard revealed she was expecting her first child, fans had already been whispering about a possible baby on the way. Rumors swirled that her fellow Bravo star Dorinda Medley had leaked the news to producers of Traitors, a reality show both Lindsay and Dorinda had allegedly been tapped to be a part of the cast for season 3.

Why Do Fans Believe Dorinda Medley Leaked Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy on ‘Traitors’?

On June 5, 2024, Variety revealed the cast for Traitors season 3, which included Lindsay’s Summer House costar Ciara Miller. One day after the article was published, popular gossip site Deux Moi shared a submission from an anonymous source that hinted at Lindsay being the first choice for the show, as opposed to Ciara.

“It looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a glass of day-old prosecco,” the submission posted on June 6, 2024, read. “This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret [in] this realm of deceit, but when a certain Bravo dame caught wind, she went berzerk [sic] to producers. Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a room with, but a beau as well. Guess honesty is the best policy, even when playing games.”

Fans quickly went to work deciphering the clues and believed that the “Bravo dame” referred to Dorinda. Plus, Lindsay and Ciara both dated Southern Charm star Austin Kroll.

Did Dorinda Medley Leak Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy on ‘Traitors’?

On July 4, 2024, the Instagram account for Taste of Reality posted a headline that read, “Dorinda Medley Allegedly Leaked Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy.” Lindsay left a comment that seemed to confirm the rumors.

“This was awful! Super disappointing and sad,” Lindsay wrote.

Several of the Summer House star’s fans leapt to defend her in the comments and offered their support.

Mindy Small / Getty Images

“Agreed; it’s no one’s story to tell but yours,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “She’s always been a jealous, bitter, nasty woman. I’m sorry that her hate spilled on to you.”

However, even though Lindsay believes Dorinda leaked the news, Page Six reported that a source close to production said that there’s “absolutely no truth” in the claim.

Lindsay Hubbard Announced Her Pregnancy Early in July

Less than a month after Deux Moi shared the anonymous submission, and Lindsay herself denied being pregnant, the Bravo star announced she was expecting her first child with her unnamed boyfriend.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” Lindsay wrote alongside a carousel of photos showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.”

Lindsay’s been open about wanting to start a family for the last few seasons of Summer House, and she suffered a setback when Carl Radke broke off their engagement. However, it didn’t take the Florida native long to jump back into the dating pool. While Lindsay hasn’t revealed her boyfriend’s name or face, she has said that he’s a doctor and works in the biotech industry.