Lindsay Hubbard Defends Summer House Return Amid Pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard clapped back at critics who threw shade at her for filming Summer House season 9 while pregnant.

The mom-to-be posted a photo of herself baring her baby bump at the house she and the cast share in the Hamptons while filming the Bravo series every summer.

“The bump was bumpin … cub was CUBBIN!” Lindsay, 37, wrote alongside the image via Instagram.

Several Instagram users were quick to judge Lindsay’s decision to return to Summer House season 9 in the comments.

“Respectfully, not sure why you would go back into a party house? You’re in a different era, sister,” wrote one commenter.

Another user added, “Shouldn’t be a [sic] summer house. Doesn’t make sense with all the crazy partying.”

However, Lindsay didn’t let the comments slide.

Which Real Housewives Star Would Be the Best Fit to Join Summer House?

“Can you not party when you’re pregnant?” the Florida native ​responded to one critic.

On July 5, Lindsay was spotted enjoying herself at the Magic Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City, along with several of her fellow cast members. The Bravolebrity proudly had her bump on display as she wore a cream-colored knitted shirt that accentuated her baby belly.

Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

The day prior, Lindsay revealed that she was expecting baby No. 1 with her ​new mystery man, who was later revealed to be Dr. Turner Kufe. The Summer House star announced the ​baby news via Instagram on the Fourth of July.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” Lindsay wrote. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

Lindsay’s desire to become a mom has been something she’s been open about throughout her time on Summer House. When she and ex-fiancé Carl Radke called it quits, Lindsay’s costars rallied around her for support at Danielle Olivera’s apartment. While Lindsay cried, fellow Summer House star Paige DeSorbo assured her that she would get through the heartache and that things could be wildly different for her in a year.

“Let him go,” Paige, 31, said. “In a year, you could be married with a baby with the love of your life.”

After Lindsay announced that she was expecting via Instagram, Paige jokingly added in the comments, “My manifestation even scared me … congratulations.”

Lindsay continued to gush about her pregnancy in ​follow-up posts as she shared several photos of her growing belly, and the reality star admitted that keeping the pregnancy a secret was really hard for her.

“I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey. But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world,” Lindsay wrote alongside a post shared on July 5. “It has been extremely difficult to hide my excitement in secrecy, and now that I’m able to share my happiness and joy, I feel like a weight has been lifted (even though I’m actually gaining weight by the day lol)! Our little cub is already so so loved! Thank you for all of the sweet comments, love, and support! We are truly over the moon right now!”