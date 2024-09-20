Simone Biles Gets New Hand Tattoo for Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens spend long times apart from each other due to their high-demand schedules as professional athletes. The Olympic gymnast made sure that Jonathan is with her wherever she goes and got a “J” tattooed on her wedding finger.

Between her Gold Over America Tour performances, Simone, 27, got fresh ink from tattoo artist Sydney Smith, who shared a video of the finished product via Instagram on Thursday, September 19.

“A tiny ‘J’ for @simonebiles,” Sydney captioned the post.

Jonathan’s first initial is located at the tip of his wife’s finger, right under her nail line. Simone also got the phrase, “MADE IN HEAVEN,” inked on the back of her neck.

Simone and Jonathan, 29, met on the private and membership-based dating app Raya in 2020 and quickly fell in love. The pair tied the knot three years later by first saying “I do” in an intimate courthouse ceremony in April 2023. The following month, the Texas native walked down the aisle again during their large wedding in Cabo San Lucas, and the newlyweds were surrounded by just shy of 150 friends and family.

“The perfect evening. The wedding was amazing, and most importantly, my wife looked STUNNING,” the Green Bay Packers defensive back captioned his May 2023 Instagram post alongside their professional wedding photos. “Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll never forget.”

Although the pair have displayed their strong bond time and time again, fans slammed Jonathan after he claimed to be “the catch” in the relationship during an interview on “The Pivot” podcast in December 2023.

People shaded Jonathan for his comments on social media, but he didn’t know about their newfound disliking toward him because he has his notifications turned off.

Celebrity Crossword 41 Crosswords Play now

“I don’t mean to cuss, but like, damned if you do, damned if you don’t. If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something,” he told Us Weekly in July. “So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to.”

That month, Jonathan supported Simone at the 2024 Paris Olympics and witnessed his record-breaking wife win a gold medal. The couple celebrated by posing for photos, and he wore her gold medal around his neck while they kissed in front of the camera.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat. Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!” he gushed via Instagram on July 30. “Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

“My whole heart. I love you,” Simone commented under the post and followed up by writing, “Means the world you’re here.”

Simone Biles/ Instagram

Critics made a commotion over Jonathan wearing Simone’s medal. This time, however, fans quickly came to his defense.

“This man has arranged to miss training camp in order to support his wife! Stop making something out of nothing!” one person wrote in the comment section of the post. “When the male gymnast’s family members wore their medals no one said a word. They are a beautiful couple. Congratulations Simone. You make us all proud!”