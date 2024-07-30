simone biles husband arrives in paris for the olympics

Jonathan Owens has touched down in Paris to support his wife, Simone Biles, at the 2024 Olympics. The NFL star documented his journey to France on Instagram on Tuesday, July 30.

“Coming for you baby,” Jonathan, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story before taking off on a red eye flight on the evening of Monday, July 29. He included a selfie of himself getting comfortable on the plane. Hours later, he revealed that he had arrived in Paris by sharing photos from the city.

In a video shared by NBC Sports, Jonathan also filmed himself getting ready to take off. “Finally all settled onto the plane,” he said. “Just had a slight delay but we’re good, on the way. Just about to push back, so next stop, Paris. Can’t wait to get there.”

Although Jonathan, who plays safety for the Chicago Bears, is currently in the midst of training camp for the 2024 NFL season, he was given permission to take a five-day break so he could travel overseas for his wife’s big moment. Jonathan signed with the Bears in March as a free agent and negotiated the break before agreeing to his two-year contract.

“The Olympics coming up and who my wife is, that was just something … it was all respectful,” he shared. “We went to them and just asked, ‘We would really appreciate it if he could go and support his wife.’ And they were really cool about it. First-class organization. I just want to thank them so much, even allowing me to go over and do that. I can’t wait to be able to support her, and I know my family and my wife, she really appreciates it.”

Getty

Simone, 27, and Jonathan tied the knot in April 2023. Although the gymnast has competed in the Olympics before, there’s more riding on her appearance in the 2024 Games than ever. Simone won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics and was a favorite at the 2020 Games, which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, upon arriving in Tokyo, she began suffering a gymnastics mental block called the “twisties” and withdrew from most of the competition. Although she took home a silver medal for the team event and returned for the last event of the competition – balance beam, where she won bronze – Simone’s mental health was severely impacted by the situation.

Now, she’s ready to make her comeback with her husband cheering her on. However, the couple was recently the subject of controversy following Jonathan’s comments on “The Pivot” podcast in December 2023.

After admitting that he didn’t know who Simone Biles – the most decorated gymnast of all time – was before meeting her on a dating app, the professional athlete later added, “I always say the men are the catch [in a relationship].” His comments led to extreme backlash on social media, but Simone has continuously defended her man.

“If anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody,” she insisted in an interview. On her Instagram Story in May, she also wrote, “I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship and my husband. If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest.”