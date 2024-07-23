How Old Are the U.S. Olympic Gymnasts at 2024 Paris Games?

The United States is being represented by five talented women on the gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics. Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles make up the U.S. team, with the ladies ranging in age from 16 to 27.
At 27 years old, Simone is the oldest member of the U.S. Gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics. She is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having previously competed for the United States in Rio de Janerio in 2016 – when she was 19 years old – and in Tokyo in 2021 at age 24.
Jordan Chiles
Jordan turned 23 ahead of the 2024 Olympics. She celebrated her 23rd birthday on April 15, 2024. Jordan was also on the 2020 Olympics team, and was 20 years old during the competition.
Jade Carey
Jade turned 24 years old just two months before the 2024 Olympics. She was previously on the U.S. team at the 2020 Olympics, as well, and was 21 years old at the time. The 2020 Games took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hezly Rivera
Hezly is the youngest member of team USA. She turned 16 years old on June 4, 2024, less than two months before taking the floor at the Olympics.
At her young age, Hezly was just narrowly able to qualify for the Olympic team. Gymnasts competing in the 2024 Olympics had to be 16 years old by December 31, 2024.
Suni Lee
Suni is just 21 years old at the 2024 Olympics. She celebrated her milestone birthday on March 9, 2024. When Suni competed at the Olympics in 2021, she was 18.