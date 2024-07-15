Simone Biles Shares Photo With Husband Ahead of Olympics

Simone Biles has jetted off to Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, but she won’t be away from husband Jonathan Owens for long. The artistic gymnast shared a sweet photo with her boo promising that she would see him soon.

Simone, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 15, to share a selfie in which she leaned in close to a shirtless Jonathan, 28, who rested his cheek on his wife’s head. The couple smiled sweetly at the camera.

“See you in Paris baby,” she captioned the post.

Less than an hour later, the Olympic gold medalist shared a photo of a bed covered in a blue blanket featuring the American flag and the Olympic logo, signaling that she had arrived at her next destination.

Simone revealed in early July that Jonathan, who is a safety for the Chicago Bears, had been given permission to miss a few days of training camp in order to see his wife compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, which kick off in Paris on July 26.

“The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he’ll be there, yes,” she told USA Today. “For just a short little time.”

Jonathan has been able to support Simone’s journey to this year’s Olympics throughout the summer because it did not interfere with the NFL’s schedule. However, the Bears’ training camp is scheduled to begin on July 23 — three days before the the Olympics’ opening ceremony.

Simone and her team have their qualification round on July 28, and the team final is scheduled for July 30. The women’s all-around final is scheduled for August 1. However, it’s unclear if Jonathan will be able to attend, as the Bears will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game that day in Canton, Ohio.

No matter how long Jonathan can stick around for the Summer Olympics, Simone is happy to have her husband by her side.

“Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don’t align that much,” she told the outlet. “So whenever it does, it’s really important for the both of us to show up in support.”

Simone and Jonathan first began dating in August 2020. At the time, the NFL star had no idea that his would-be wife was famous.

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” he revealed during the third episode of Simone’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

Jonathan continued, ”It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something. That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’”

Simone announced that she and Jonathan were engaged in February 2022, writing on Instagram alongside photos from the proposal, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2023.

“This is your sign to marry your best friend,” Simone wrote on Instagram one year later. “Happy 1st anniversary. I’m excited for many more to come. I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!”